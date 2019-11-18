DPC office sports a lush veggie garden

As you enter the compound, it is not easy to overlook the rows of plants heavy with vegetables on both sides of the pathway. Sitting behind the lush greenery is a brightly coloured building, which serves as an efficient law and order centre.

Thanks to a group of policemen-turned part-time farmers, the office of the District Police Chief (DPC) in Kottayam now boasts a model organic vegetable garden on its premises.

Begun a few months ago at a cost of ₹1 lakh allotted under the Institutional Farming Scheme, the garden currently boasts as many as 25 varieties of vegetable plants that grow in columns, besides green houses and a compost unit.

Arid hitherto

Farming operations in the District Police Headquarters compound, which remained largely arid till recently, are being carried out in association with the Haritha Keralam Mission, Department of Agriculture and the Kottayam municipality. Almost all officers posted at the office here have signed up as volunteers, dedicating a part of their off-duty hours to work on the farm.

According to officers, the farm now produces enough vegetables to fulfil the needs of officers on duty here. “Since the produce are not up for commercial sale, we usually auction it among ourselves,” said an officer.

Larger scale

Following the first season of harvest, the police have also expanded the area under crop and look set to produce on a larger scale.

Officers hope the green initiative will help the way people look at police offices. “Police work is indeed an all-consuming profession and still we managed to find time for an initiative that should serve as a model for many,” said a senior officer.