DPC nod for farm projects

21 June 2020 22:34 IST

Farming to start in 1,420.25 hectares of fallow land as part of Subhiksha Keralam initiative

The District Planning Committee (DPC) has given nod to projects submitted by 47 local bodies in connection with Subhiksha Keralam.

The district has 3,393 hectares of fallow land and various local bodies will soon start farming in 1,420.25 hectares.

The Animal Husbandry Department has set aside ₹118 crore for different initiatives while the Dairy Development Department will implement projects for fodder grass cultivation, increasing milk production, modernisation of farms and distributing subsidised cattle feed. In the inland fisheries sector, 500 biofloc units will come up along with 200 tarpaulin ponds. Apart from that, pearl spot farming will be extended to 250 more ponds.

The projects have been conceived in a way to ensure good income for farmers while maximising production and achieving self-sufficiency.

“Local bodies should come up with projects that attract expatriates and youngsters to farming and allied activities,” said District panchayat president and chairperson of the committee C.Radhamani. A total of 1,679 projects worth ₹146.53 crore will be implemented in the district.