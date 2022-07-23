DPC nod for annual plan projects

A meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the annual Plan projects submitted by 36 local self-government institutions in the district for the financial year 2022-23.

On Saturday, the meeting chaired by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari approved the projects of 31 grama panchayats, three block panchayats—Chengannur, Thycattusserry and Bharanikavu—along with the Alappuzha and Cherthala municipalities.

The DPC also gave its nod to labour budgets and action plans submitted by the Kayamkulam and Cherthala municipalities.

District Collector Renu Raj, District Planning Officer S. Sathyaprakash, DPC members, local body heads and others attended the meeting.