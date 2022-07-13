DPC nod for annual Plan projects

A meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the annual Plan projects submitted by 23 local bodies in the district for the financial year 2022-23.

The meeting chaired by Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari on Wednesday approved the projects of Karthikappally, Punnapra South, Ambalappuzha North, Pallipad, Thamarakulam, Chettikulangara, Muttar, Bhudhanoor, Purakkad, Arattuppuzha, Aryad, Ramankary, Kadakarappally and Punnapra North grama panchayats.

The DPC has also given its nod to projects submitted by Champakulam, Pattanakkad, Haripad, Mavelikara, Veliyanad, Ambalapuzha, Kanjikuzhy, Aryad and Muthukulam block panchayats. The labour budget and action plan submitted by the Haripad municipality got the DPC approval.

District Collector Renu Raj, district planning officer S. Sathyaprakash and others attended.