ADVERTISEMENT

DPC approves projects submitted by 17 local bodies

Published - August 10, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the modified annual plan proposals for 2024-25 submitted by 17 local bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee approved revised proposals including projects related to solid waste management. The local bodies that received approval for their projects are Aayavana, Chengamanad, Maradi, Cheranalloor, Kothamangalam, Kottapadi, Karumaloor, Pindimana, Aikkaranad, Varapuzha, Mudakuzha, Nellikuzhi, Maradu, Kumbalam, Palluruthy, Pampakuda, and Asamanoor.

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan urged the local bodies to give priority to waste-free projects. Such projects can be implemented without causing financial liability to the local bodies by utilising funds available with the Suchitwa Mission, he said.

The Maradu municipality received approval for projects worth ₹33.02 crore. Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the local body, said in a communication that the municipality was not in a position to utilise around ₹1.26 crore allocated under the Plan programme last year owing to delay in clearance of bills submitted in the treasury. As per the latest government decision, this assistance will not be included in this year’s allotment, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chairman said each division had been allocated projects worth ₹25 lakh despite the hurdles. This year’s projects also include school grounds, shopping complex, and maintenance of schools, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US