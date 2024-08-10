DPC approves projects submitted by 17 local bodies

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the modified annual plan proposals for 2024-25 submitted by 17 local bodies.

The committee approved revised proposals including projects related to solid waste management. The local bodies that received approval for their projects are Aayavana, Chengamanad, Maradi, Cheranalloor, Kothamangalam, Kottapadi, Karumaloor, Pindimana, Aikkaranad, Varapuzha, Mudakuzha, Nellikuzhi, Maradu, Kumbalam, Palluruthy, Pampakuda, and Asamanoor.

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan urged the local bodies to give priority to waste-free projects. Such projects can be implemented without causing financial liability to the local bodies by utilising funds available with the Suchitwa Mission, he said.

The Maradu municipality received approval for projects worth ₹33.02 crore. Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the local body, said in a communication that the municipality was not in a position to utilise around ₹1.26 crore allocated under the Plan programme last year owing to delay in clearance of bills submitted in the treasury. As per the latest government decision, this assistance will not be included in this year’s allotment, he said.

The chairman said each division had been allocated projects worth ₹25 lakh despite the hurdles. This year’s projects also include school grounds, shopping complex, and maintenance of schools, he said.

