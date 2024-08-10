GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPC approves projects submitted by 17 local bodies

Published - August 10, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved the modified annual plan proposals for 2024-25 submitted by 17 local bodies.

The committee approved revised proposals including projects related to solid waste management. The local bodies that received approval for their projects are Aayavana, Chengamanad, Maradi, Cheranalloor, Kothamangalam, Kottapadi, Karumaloor, Pindimana, Aikkaranad, Varapuzha, Mudakuzha, Nellikuzhi, Maradu, Kumbalam, Palluruthy, Pampakuda, and Asamanoor.

District panchayat president Manoj Moothedan urged the local bodies to give priority to waste-free projects. Such projects can be implemented without causing financial liability to the local bodies by utilising funds available with the Suchitwa Mission, he said.

The Maradu municipality received approval for projects worth ₹33.02 crore. Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the local body, said in a communication that the municipality was not in a position to utilise around ₹1.26 crore allocated under the Plan programme last year owing to delay in clearance of bills submitted in the treasury. As per the latest government decision, this assistance will not be included in this year’s allotment, he said.

The chairman said each division had been allocated projects worth ₹25 lakh despite the hurdles. This year’s projects also include school grounds, shopping complex, and maintenance of schools, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.