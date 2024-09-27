DP World launches mangroves initiative

DP World, which operates the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, has launched a mangrove initiative in Ernakulam in partnership with Plan@Earth, a non-profit environmental conservation organisation in Kochi. The project will cover 50 acres of mangrove plantation and conservation across four panchayats—Pallipuram, Kuzhipilly, Kadamakudy, and Njarakkal—in Vypeen, according to a press release.

DP World will plant around 1,00,000 mangrove saplings in the port city over the next three years, ensuring their long-term care and survival. The company will foster community engagement in this project by implementing a shared community-oriented programme. The approach will ensure a cooperative effort towards the care and maintenance of planted mangroves, according to a press release.

