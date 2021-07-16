State amends dowry prohibition rules

The State government has amended the Kerala Dowry Prohibition Rules, 2004, to appoint dowry prohibition officers in all districts.

An order issued by the Women and Child Development Department earlier this week said as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which would come into force immediately, the posts of dowry prohibition officers that existed on a regional basis in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram had been expanded to all 14 districts.

The district women and child development officer of each district will function as district dowry prohibition officer. The Director of Women and Child Development Department will act as chief dowry prohibition officer to administer and coordinate the work relating to dowry prohibition across the State.

The district officers may utilise the services of women protection officers or any other officer authorised by the government to collect information, conduct inquiries, or assist with enquiries relating to complaints or petitions under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The first phase of training of district officers has been completed. The government invited expression of interest from voluntary organisations for helping women in complaints related to dowry, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George said in a statement on Friday.

Steps have also been taken to set up district-level advisory boards. Awareness programmes too have been stepped up. Awareness classes for students on gender and rules for women are being held in association with colleges and National Service Scheme, the statement said.