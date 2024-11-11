Dowry demand: panel seeks report from women protection officer in capital

The Kerala Women’s Commission has sought a report from the district women protection officer on the demand for dowry by the family of a man after the engagement was held.

The prospective bride refused to go ahead with the wedding after the dowry demand was made, and her family submitted a complaint to the women’s commission.

Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi who took up the complaint at a district-level adalat at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Vellayambalam, on Monday asked the district women protection officer to submit a report urgently and take legal action on the complaint.

The marriage proposal came through a matrimonial site. Both the families reached an understanding, and the prospective bride who was abroad reached the State. It was after the engagement was held that the relatives of the man asked for dowry. This resulted in the girl and her family calling off the marriage and approaching the women’s commission with a complaint.

Sign of change

It is a sign of change that women were opposing demands for dowry before the wedding and filing complaints about it, Ms. Satheedevi said.

Referring to a recent case of suicide by a woman after dowry was sought following the engagement, Ms. Satheedevi said the women were beginning to understand that instead of committing suicide if a wedding was called off following dowry demands, they should react strongly and raise their voice against it.

As many as 250 cases were considered on the first day of the adalat. A number of complaints related to harassment at workplace were taken up. Instance of complainants being isolated and denied their rights were also considered. Cases were also being reported from government institutions. The commission has given directions in these cases.