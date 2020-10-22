Downward trend continues in State

7,482 new cases when 56,093 samples tested in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 case graph, which has actually been showing signs of dipping and plateauing since last week, continued the trend on Thursday registering 7,482 new cases when 56,093 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State also registered more recoveries than new cases, as has been the trend since last week, with 7,593 patients being discharged from hospitals.

The test positivity rate on Thursday was 13.3%, almost no different from the previous day’s figure.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 3,69,323 cases. Total recoveries so far being 2,74,675 and the number of active cases is 93, 291. The number of patients currently being treated in ICUs has surged to 820 and those requiring ventilator support being 211.

On Thursday, 23 deaths which occurred between October 7-21 were added to the State’s official death list. The cumulative death toll is 1,255.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 7,359 cases (98.3%) were locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining untraced in the case of 844 patients. The number of health-care workers who contracted the disease is 67.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of cases with 932, Ernakulam 929, Malappuram 897, Thrissur 847, Thiruvananthapuram 838, Alappuzha 837, Kollam 481, Palakkad 465, Kannur 377, Kottayam 332, Kasaragod, 216, Pathanamthitta 195, Wayanad 71 and Idukki 65.

The State’s active case pool has shown a stabilising trend with the number of active cases declining in many districts. Ernakulam, though has shown a reduction in active cases, still is at the top of the list with 11,870 patients. Kozhikode 1,153 cases, Malappuram 10,500, Thiruvananthapuram 9,176 and Thrissur 9,073 cases.