Downward COVID trend continues, 676 recover
The district’s COVID-19 caseload continued its downward trend when 676 people recovered from the illness on Tuesday. The active caseload thereby fell to 3,308 even as 486 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases had last fallen below 3,500 on January 7, according to official statistics.
