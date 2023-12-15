Downstream of Thottappally spillway channel and ‘pozhi’ will be deepened to ensure flow of floodwaters to sea: CM

December 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The downstream of the Thottappally spillway channel and ‘pozhi’ will be “deepened” and “widened” further to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on the sidelines of the Navakerala Sadas, a public outreach programme by the Left Democratic Front government, on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said that widening of the channel had helped prevent flooding in Kuttanad to a large extent.

“A few years ago the government widened the channel to ensure the flow of excess water from Kuttanad to the sea. Back then the Congress party vehemently opposed the move. The government will continue to take steps to tackle floods in Kuttanad. Let the protest continue. Steps will be taken to further widen the spillway channel,” the Chief Minister said while responding to the ongoing protest against mineral-sand mining at Thottappally.

Later addressing the Navakerala Sadas in the Ambalappuzha and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies, Mr. Vijayan said that the government decided to remove accumulated sand from Thottappally ‘pozhi’ (sandbar at sea mouth) and channel along with deepening and widening them based on expert recommendations. The mineral-rich sand removed from Thottappally is given to the State-owned Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited and not to private firms. Those opposed to the removal of sand deposits that block the natural flow of water have vested interests, he added.

Mr. Vijayan told media persons the coir sector was witnessing a strong comeback. He said the government had allotted ₹1,455 crore to the sector in the past seven years. The government is trying to expand the domestic market for coir geotextiles. The sale of coir geotextiles has witnessed a five-fold increase since 2016. It will hit an all-time peak this year. The Coir Corporation and Coirfed have launched new units to generate more job opportunities. The government will continue to make interventions to protect the coir sector, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and other Ministers attended a morning meeting with 300 select people from different walks of life at Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha. The meeting discussed the development aspects of the district.

Apart from speaking in Ambalappuzha and Kuttanad, the Chief Minister addressed the Navakerala events in the Alappuzha and Haripad Assembly constituencies.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will have a morning meeting with select people at Thamarasseril Convention Centre, Kayamkulam. The sadas for the Kayamkulam constituency will be held at Elmex ground, Kayamkulam, at 11 a.m. It will be followed by events for the Mavelikara and Chengannur constituencies at Government Boys Vocation Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara, and Christian College ground, Chengannur, at 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. respectively.