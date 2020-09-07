Downpour of damages on houses

ALAPPUZHA

07 September 2020 20:52 IST

Heavy rain, strong winds pull down houses, hit fisheries sector

At least two houses were destroyed and 35 houses damaged in heavy downpour and strong winds that lashed the district on Sunday.

The two houses destroyed were in Kuttanad taluk. Officials said the total loss was yet to be ascertained.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the fisheries sector too suffered losses after several fishing boats anchored at Kakkazhom, Kattoor, Ottamassery and Arthunkal were either destroyed or damaged in strong winds and high waves. Officials said they were in the process of ascertaining the losses suffered to the fisherfolk.

The vessels damaged were the ones anchored on the beach areas. According to fishermen, boats from Alappuzha are banned from entering Chellanam and Thoppumpady harbours in Ernakulam due to COVID-19 restrictions. At the same time, the construction of Arthunkal harbour in the district is yet to be completed, leaving them without any option other than to anchor boats at places without any protection from the natural calamities.

District Congress president M. Liju urged the State government to immediately compensate the fisherfolk for damaged/destroyed boats and other equipment. Mr. Liju said the timely completion of the Thottappally and Arthunkal harbours would have prevented the calamity. Ministers G. Sudhakaran, T.M. Thomas Isaac, P. Thilothaman and J. Mercykutty Amma could not wash their hands of responsibility for the disaster, he said.