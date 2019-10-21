Downpour leaves Kottayam on the edge

Heavy rain since Sunday afternoon brought life to a standstill in Kottayam on Monday. Though the people of Kottayam woke up to the prospect of yet another flood, the water level began to recede by afternoon. No landslips were reported, bringing relief to those settled in the high ranges.

The Meenachil river breached banks at several points and brought traffic to a halt at several locations. Crops in several acres in Kuravilangadu were destroyed following flooding of the Valiyathodu Canal. Traffic disruptions were also reported at many places along the Main Central Road as well as the Uzhavur-Marangattupilly route.

Trains cancelled

Train traffic too was disrupted following landslips on the tracks near the Piravom Road station. While the MEMU and passenger trains were cancelled, the long-distance trains were delayed by several hours.

Besides houses, the operation of several shops and commercial establishments in and around Pala, Uzhavur, Kuravilangadu, and Marangattupilly towns were also affected by rain.

Red alert today

Taking into consideration the weather forecast, the district administration has declared a red alert in the district on Tuesday. A meeting convened by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu on Monday assessed the preparedness of the various departments in facing emergency situations.

Control rooms have been opened in the district. Taluk headquarters and tahsildars have been directed to open relief camps when required. Steps are also in place to evacuate people from the landslip-prone region if rain intensifies.

People have been warned against venturing into waterbodies and visiting tourist spots in the high ranges. Those living in locations affected by floods earlier have been asked to be prepared for an emergency evacuation.

In view of continuing rains, the Collector has also imposed a ban on mining and quarrying in Kottayam till October 24.

Meanwhile, the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has postponed all its examinations scheduled on Tuesday.