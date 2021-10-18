Downpour for over an hour sends fears

PALAKKAD

18 October 2021 20:00 IST

A torrential downpour that lasted for over an hour on Monday afternoon sent fears among the people and the authorities. Although flooding took place in low-lying areas in the town, it did not last long.

Rain continued in Attappadi, Nelliyampathy, Mannarkkad, and Parambikulam areas on Monday evening. A landslide caused traffic disruption between Parambikulam and Thoonakkadavu.

The intensity of the rain reduced on Monday prompting the dams in the district to gradually lower their shutters. A few houses were damaged in the rain at different parts of the district. However, no casualty was reported.

When Chittur got 31 mm rain, Kollangode got 10.2 mm, Alathur 42.7 mm, Ottapalam 21 mm, Parambikulam 10 mm, Palakkad 17.2 mm, Mannarkkad 16.6 mm, Pattambi 17.4 mm, Adakkaputhur 16.5 mm, Erimayur 29.5 mm, and Kanhirapuzha 6.5 mm rain in 24 hours till Monday morning.

A meeting of revenue officials held at Ottapalam decided to enhance vigil against potential landslides in the region. Those living in vulnerable areas will be shifted to safer places. K. Premkumar, MLA, P. Mammikutty, MLA, Sub Collector Sikha Surendran, Cherpulassery municipal chairperson K. Ramachandran, and Ottapalam municipal chairperson K. Janakidevi, were among those who attended the meeting.