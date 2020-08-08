Downpour claims two lives in Alappuzha

Three-year-old among victims, woman missing in canal

At least two persons died in rain-related incidents in the district on Saturday.

According to officials, C. Anandan, 68, died after he fell into a flooded field and got swept away at Karipuzha in Mavelikara. A three-year-old child, Nethel Lijo of Pallipuram, drowned in a waterlogged area in Cherthala taluk. A 70-year-old woman who fell into the Alappuzha-Changanasserry canal is yet to be found.

Several places in Chengannur and Kuttanad remain submerged. Floodwaters entered a number of houses.

KSRTC service

Both the Pampa and Achencoil rivers breached banks, inundating low-lying areas in Chengannur. At least 17 relief camps were opened in Chengannur and 573 people shifted there as of Saturday evening. Several parts of Kuttanad, including Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, Thakazhi, remain submerged. So far, 14 people from three families have been shifted to camps. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has partially suspended bus services through the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road after several parts of the road got submerged. Floodwaters also entered the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway.

Relief camps have also been opened in Karthikappally, Mavelikara and Cherthala taluks. A total of 787 people from 222 families are residing in 24 camps in the district. Officials said that water level in rivers in the region was likely to go up further. The district administration has issued an alert to the people living on the banks of the Pampa river in Chengannur municipality, Cheruthana, Mannar, Thiruvanvandoor, Pandanad, Chennithala, Thripperunthura, Veeyapuram, Kumarapuram and parts of Kuttanad.

Bund breach

The outer bund of Valiyathuruthu paddy polder in Kainakary grama panchayat was breached on Saturday evening. Paddy cultivation in several hectares got submerged and water entered houses in the area. Officials said 250 families would be shifted to relief camps on Sunday morning.