Downgrading of Kerala Bank triggers protest by employees’ union

Fears it will weaken cooperative sector in the state

Published - June 27, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The Kerala bank Employees Federation has expressed anguish over the lowering of the bank’s rating from ‘B’ to ‘C’ category by NABARD following the inspection for the financial year 2022-23.

A press note quoting president of the federation Kadakamapally Surendran, MLA, said there were grounds to suspect that the downgrading was part of the Centre’s move to undermine the cooperative sector in Kerala.

Observing that Kerala Bank had registered strong growth since its formation in 2019, he said the bank had a net profit of ₹209 crore in the year 2023-24, with deposits, loans, and overall business showing a rising trend.

The bank had also brought down its cumulative loss from ₹1,151 crore to ₹477 crore and non-performing assets from ₹8,834 crore to ₹5,564 crore, he noted adding that Kerala Bank had 10% of the banking business in the State.

Mr. Surendran also said Kerala Bank had registered consistently good performance and introduced modern banking services despite the staff shortage. He said the downgrading of the bank would sully the name of the institution and demoralise the workforce. It could also weaken the cooperative sector in Kerala, he said calling on NABARD to reconsider its decision.

