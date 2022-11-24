Double murder at Thalassery: police arrest seven persons

November 24, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KANNUR

Four were directly involved in the crime, three helped main accused remain in hiding, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested seven people, including the main accused, who were involved in the double murder case in Thalassery, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, K. Khalid, 52, and Povanyi Shameer, 40, both natives of Nettur in Thalassery, were stabbed to death. Shameer’s friend Sarazil Shanib was injured in the scuffle.

According to Kannur City Police Chief Ajith Kumar, four persons, Parayil Babu, Jackson, Farhan and Naveen, were directly involved in the crime, while Sujith, Sandeep, and Arun helped Babu remain in hiding. Babu, the main accused, was arrested by the police from Iritty.

As per Khalid’s dying statement, Babu and Jackson had stabbed him. While Khalid died in Thalassery cooperative hospital, Shameer died in a private hospital in Kozhikode.

‘Drug sale questioned’

Sources said Jackson had beaten up Shameer’s 20-year-old son Shabeel on Wednesday afternoon in Nettur when he questioned him and his accomplice for selling drugs. There was also a dispute between them regarding the sale of a vehicle.

An injured Shabeel was admitted to the cooperative hospital and the gang took Khalid and Shameer outside the hospital on the pretext of reconciliation. However, this ended in a heated argument and the two were stabbed. Shanib, who was with the duo, was injured when he tried to stop the assault.

