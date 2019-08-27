Double life term for 10 in Kevin murder case

The principal sessions court, Kottayam, on Tuesday awarded double life term and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 each to all 10 persons convicted of abducting and murdering Kevin P. Joseph, a 23-year-old Dalit Christian youth from Kottayam.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence to the accused, judge C. Jayachandran sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each for the offence under IPC 302 (murder). It further awarded imprisonment for life and a fine of ₹15,000 each under IPC 364 A (abduction). The accused have been committed to the Central prison, Thiruvananthapuram, to serve the sentence.

In default of payment of fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional term of simple imprisonment for one year.

Other sentences

Meanwhile, the court also awarded an additional term of five year along with a fine of ₹5,000 each to Niyas, Riyas, Manu, Tittu, Fazil, and Shanu under IPC 449 (house trespass) . They were also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each under IPC 427 (causing damage), besides six months’ imprisonment for the offence under IPC 342 (wrongful confinement).

The court also sentenced the 10 accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years under IPC 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, no separate punishment was awarded under IPC 120 B (criminal conspiracy) as Syanu, Niyas, and Riyas had already been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Nishad and Shanu who were found guilty under IPC 323 were imposed six months rigorous imprisonment plus a fine of ₹5,000 each. Shifin, the seventh accused found guilty under IPC 201 for causing disappearance of evidence, was handed an additional term of three years plus a fine of ₹5,000.

The accused are stipulated to serve an additional term of one month in case of a failure to pay the fine amounts while the sentences shall run concurrently with the life sentence.

Upon realising the fine amount, ₹1 lakh should be given to Aneesh Sebastian, the prime witness in the case who had been abducted along with Kevin, as compensation for the loss and injuries sustained as an abductee and also on account of the damage sustained to his house.

The rest of the amount should be divided equally between Kevin's spouse Neenu Chacko and his father Joseph alias Rajan.

In case Syanu, Tittu, and Riyas default the payment of fine, the amount should be realised from the proceeds obtained by the sale of the three cars owned by them, which had been used to abduct Kevin and Aneesh.

The court had earlier accepted the prosecution's argument that racial prejudice was the motive behind the youth's murder, making it the first ever case of honour killing to be reported in the state .

As per the case, a gang led by Shyanu Chacko abducted Kevin from Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala on May 27, last year and chased him to a stream at Chaliyakkara, near Thenmala, with an intention to kill him.

A special investigation team led by Dy.SP Girish P. Sarathy submitted the charge sheet on August 21, 2018.

The trial

The trial in the case began on April 24 with the examination of witnesses, followed by examination of the accused. Except for a 10-day break in May, the hearing was conducted without any interruptions and the trail proceedings drew to a close on July 30, in a record time of just over three months.

The court also acquitted four persons, including Chacko John, father of Neenu. The other persons acquitted were identified as Vishnu alias Appunni, Shinu Shahjahan, and Remees Sherif.