Dostoevsky medal for Kavitha Nair

January 29, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kavitha Nair

Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director at the Russian House here, has been selected for the Dostoevsky medal instituted by the Russian government for her role in organising various programmes in connection with the year long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of the Russian novelist.

Russian Minister for culture Orga Lubimova signed the decree announcing the award. Ms.Nair will receive the medal from Vladimir Tolstoy, adviser to the Russian President on culture and great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy, at a function to be held at New Delhi next week.

