HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dostoevsky medal for Kavitha Nair

January 29, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kavitha Nair

Kavitha Nair

Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director at the Russian House here, has been selected for the Dostoevsky medal instituted by the Russian government for her role in organising various programmes in connection with the year long celebrations of the 200th birth anniversary of the Russian novelist.

Russian Minister for culture Orga Lubimova signed the decree announcing the award. Ms.Nair will receive the medal from Vladimir Tolstoy, adviser to the Russian President on culture and great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy, at a function to be held at New Delhi next week.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.