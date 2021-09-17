Doorstep service delivery to cover entire State by December

The service delivery system was launched in 50 local bodies

Citizens across the State will have access to doorstep delivery of government services by the year end, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Launching the doorstep service delivery system in 50 local bodies, he said it would especially benefit elderly citizens, those with restricted mobility, differently abled, and bed-ridden patients. The beneficiaries would be issued a card with contact details of ASHA or Kudumbashree worker or volunteer.

Mr.Vijayan said the system was conceived to avoid the need for citizens to visit offices for various government services. He said all officials concerned and volunteers would be trained before December to offer citizen services. ASHA workers would be the main service providers. They would be supported by anganwadi and Kudumbasree workers, ward members, local bodies, primary health centres, social workers, and volunteers.

In the first phase, the system would offer life certificate, mustering, applications for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, supply of life saving medicines, and social security pension. The bouquet of services would be enlarged later.

Mr. Vijayan said efforts were on to make all government services available on the online platform. Sevana centres and Akshaya centres would be equipped for the purpose. He added that the ongoing scheme to equip all households with laptop and internet connectivity would enable citizens to access government services at their fingertips.