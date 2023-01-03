HamberMenu
Doordarshan to relaunch regional channels with improved content and technology

L. Murugan, MoS, Information and Broadcasting, addresss students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s regional centre at Pampadi in Kottayam, Kerala

January 03, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The regional language channels of Doordarshan under the Prasar Bharati Corporation are all set to be relaunched with new content mix and technology, L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, has said.

He was addressing students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’s regional centre at Pampady in Kottayam recently.

“We all have faith in OTT platforms and we all believe it to be credible. A self-regulating mechanism is the need of the hour. We are not to impose any kind of control over media. India is a democratic country that offers freedom of speech as a fundamental right to all citizens. But that does not mean that media should deviate from professional ethics. Responsibility is the key word in ensuring professionalism. The deadliest virus of our times is fake news and journalists should responsibly keep a safe distance.” the Minister noted.

On the occasion, the Minister released a biography of NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan authored by Anil Kumar Vadavathoor. M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar, IIIT, and others were present.

