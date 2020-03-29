Don’t worry, Minister tells migrant workers

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Sunday directed the District Collector to ensure the welfare of migrant labourers in the district during the lockdown.

Mr. Sudhakaran asked the district administration to make sure all migrant workers were provided with food and security. They should be given police protection, if necessary, the Minister said.

He urged all panchayats and municipalities in the district to consider the issues of the migrant workforce on a priority basis. Respective tahsildars and village officers should be given the authority to resolve issues related to migrant labourers, Mr. Sudhakaran suggested.

He also warned of stringent action against contractors who leave employees in dire straits.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana visited migrant workers staying at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad. As per the direction of the Collector, 40 people have been shifted to St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Pulinkunnu.

She also chaired a meeting at the district collectorate to review the condition of the migrant workforce in the district. As per the preliminary assessment, 326 camps and 8,000 migrant workers are in the district. Ms. Anjana directed officials to ensure food, medicine and shelter to all labourers. If they don't want the food cooked in community kitchens, facilities will be arranged for such people to cook their own food, officials said. District Labour Officers Venugopal and Shyamala Kumari have been appointed as charge officers.