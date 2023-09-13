Don’t use temple premises for political manoeuvrings, says Kerala HC

September 13, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that the hallowed spiritual grounds of temples must not be diminished by political manoeuvrings or attempts at one-upmanship by devotees.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan made the observation recently while dismissing a plea by two devotees of the Muthupilakkadu Sree Parthasarathy temple in Kollam district seeking police protection to install saffron flags on the temple premises during special occasions and temple functions. They alleged that they wanted to install the flags on behalf of the Parthasarathy Bakthajana Samithi.

Dismissing the plea, the court observed that “temples stand as beacons of spiritual solace and tranquillity, their sanctity and reverence being of paramount importance. Such hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political manoeuvrings or attempts at one-upmanship.”

The actions and intentions of the petitioners are clearly at odds with the serene and sacred atmosphere to be maintained in the temple, the court observed.

The government pleader submitted that their plea was to decorate the temple with flags and festoons associated with a certain political party. Allowing the temple premises to be used as a battleground for political one-upmanship would only destroy the peace and sanctity associated with the temple. There have been numerous clashes on the temple premises due to the actions of the petitioners, the pleader argued.

