Don’t try to threaten us with legal notice in AI camera controversy: Chennithala

May 15, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thrissur

UDF to stage Secretariat protest on May 20

The Hindu Bureau

Don’t try to threaten the Congress party with legal notice when we seek a report about corruption in the artificial intelligence (AI) camera deal, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Chennithala said such threats will be countered legally.

He said there was huge corruption involved in the AI camera deal. “The contract was prepared for ₹9.5 lakh per camera which actually costs between ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh. It is a deal meant to loot the poor people of the State. An amount of ₹232 crore has been earmarked for the project which can be completed at ₹100 crore. People have the right to know why there is an increase of ₹132 crore in the deal,” he said.

“The Minister for Industries said there will be an inquiry by the secretary of the department. Where is the report? The report has not been released even after a month. The government secretary can’t file a report against the father-in-law of the Chief Ministers’ son,” Mr. Chennithala alleged.

He alleged that if the commission in Karnataka was 40%, it was 80% in Kerala. “Why does the Chief Minister not give a reply to a complaint that was raised on April 23?” he asked.

Mr. Chennithala said the contract which was meant to loot the people should be cancelled. “Nobody is against the Safe Kerala project. But corruption in the name of the project can’t be allowed. The UDF will stage a Secretariat protest on May 20,” he said.

