Don’t think Muslims can be provoked, says Kanthapuram

February 06, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has lashed out at those trying to provoke Muslims in the country.

“Please don’t think that you can provoke Muslims. And don’t think that you can disillusion us either. A community that trusts in God’s faith can never be disheartened. Disillusionment is alien to Islam. Forbearance, peace, and inclusiveness are the language of Islam. It is not the weakness of Muslims, rather it is their strength,” said Aboobacker Musliyar in a statement here on Tuesday.

The Mufti reiterated the statement he made at the Markaz Khatamul Bukhari convocation in Kozhikode a few days ago that a day would come when the land of the Babri Masjid would reach the hands of Muslims.

“Islam teaches that no prayers done in a land seized forcibly will be accepted by God. Therefore, Muslims maintained extreme care when building mosques at all times. Because we believe that God will accept the prayers and worship only if they are done in a land which is free from all aggressions and excesses. And once a mosque is built at such a clean place, that place will continue to be a place of worship as long as the world exists,” he said.

Musliyar said because Muslims were denied justice, the community would not deny justice to others. He added that the resilience of the Muslim community was so great that they would not be disillusioned by the negative happenings in the country.

He called upon people who upheld secular and democratic values to stand by the cause of the Muslims. He expressed the community’s solidarity with those who were attacked for standing by the just cause of the Muslims.

