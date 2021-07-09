Don’t take coercive steps against broadcasters, says Kerala HC

Kochi

Invoking provisions of new Information Technology rules

No coercive steps shall be taken against members of the News Broadcasters Association by invoking provisions of the new Information Technology rules, the Kerala High Court has directed.

The court issued the directive on Friday on a petition filed by the association challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guideline Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which the association felt were excessive and gave powers to the government to curb freedom of speech and expression of the media.

The court, while directing the Centre not to take steps against the broadcasters for not complying with the provisions of the rules, also issued notices to the Centre on the petition.

The association contended that the rules created an oversight mechanism that gave the government unfettered powers to regulate news content on digital media. There also existed the possibility of the executive making inroads into the domain of the judiciary and vest itself with powers reserved exclusively for the judges, it was submitted.

The organisation contended that the rules were ultra vires to the Information Technology Act, 2000, besides violating the constitutional provisions of equality before the law and the right to practise a profession or to carry out any trade or business.