Kerala

Don’t publish list of service candidates: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) not to publish the final list of gazetted and non-gazetted government service candidates passing the preliminary and main examinations of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) without the permission of the court.

The Bench directed the PSC to keep in abeyance the advice of such government service candidates for appointments till the court passes further orders.

The directives came on a public interest litigation challenging the reservation of posts for government employees in the KAS.

