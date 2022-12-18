Don’t politicise revision of curriculum: teachers’ union 

December 18, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front government’s directions as part of curriculum revision in the general education sector will lead to deterioration of quality of education, Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (AHSTA) Thrissur district conference has alleged.

The association in a statement here on Sunday declared that it would oppose such politically motivated moves.

The government had been putting on hold teachers’ appointments in the name of reservation for differently abled. As the Kerala High Court Division Bench had directed to consider approval for teachers’ appointment, the government should urgently take steps to give recognition to pending appointments, the conference demanded.

United Democratic Front Thrissur district chairman M.P. Vincent inaugurated the conference. AHSTA district president Majush L. presided. Opposition Leader in the district panchayat Joseph Tajet was the chief guest. Association State treasurer K.A. Varghese delivered the keynote address.

The former State general secretary Shaju Puthur honoured the teachers, who are retiring this year. Teachers’ awards were distributed at the function.

