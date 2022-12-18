Don’t perceive KSRTC staff as enemies, CITU tells management

December 18, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management change its attitude of perceiving employees as enemies.

A resolution passed at its ongoing State conference on Sunday said that the employees were duty-bound to protect the public sector transport company. The Left Democratic Front government had been taking steps to revive the corporation from its pitiable state. Fuel price hike and the pandemic posed hurdles before the resolution of some of the problems. Though the government enforced recommendations for the KSRTC’s financial restructuring as suggested by the Sushil Khanna panel, the crisis continued mainly because the proposals to be implemented by the employees and the managements turned out to be ineffective. The CITU urged all the employees to protect the KSRTC and strengthen the public sector. As many as 21 resolutions were passed at the meeting.

The delegates’ deliberations on the working report presented by Elamaram Kareem, State general secretary, which began on Saturday afternoon, concluded on Sunday. Mr. Kareem will deliver his reply to the deliberations on Monday and new State functionaries will be elected too.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address a public meeting to mark the valedictory event of the conference at the Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m. The organisers said that around two lakh people are expected to participate in a rally that will culminate at the beach in the evening.