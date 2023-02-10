ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t pay increased fuel cess, Sudhakaran tells people

February 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

KPCC president says LDF will be forced to withdraw fuel cess, adding that the govt. had to give in to UDF protests against K-Rail and the proposal to raise pension age.

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from the march organised by the Youth Congress to the Kottayam collectorate on Friday in protest against the ‘‘anti- people’’ proposals in the State Budget. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has urged consumers to boycott the Left Democratic Front government’s “anti-people budgetary proposals that is tantamount to tax robbery”.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Left Democratic Front government had given in to Congress agitations against K-Rail and the proposal to raise the pension age. It would be forced to withdraw the fuel cess. The Congress would intensify its agitation against fuel, water, power and liquor price hike.

“The State is being stifled by the adamant attitude of the Chief Minister. All sectors of society have been affected by this Budget,” Mr. Sudhakaran said, adding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to withdraw the excess liability imposed on the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Congress will intensify the protest against the Budget decisions... I urge the people not to pay the increased fuel cess amount. We will protect those who face issues due to non-payment of cess,” the Congress leader said.

On CAG report

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said in Kottayam that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report that the State’s uncollected revenue till March 31, 2021 stood at ₹21,797.86 crore validated the United Democratic Front (UDF) stance that the LDF government’s tax administration failed. “Check-posts have become avenues of corruption. Tax enforcement was, at best, lackadaisical. The administration failed to collect tax and lease dues owed to the State,” he said.

(with input from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US