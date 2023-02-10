Don’t pay increased fuel cess, Sudhakaran tells people

February 10, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has urged consumers to boycott the Left Democratic Front government’s “anti-people budgetary proposals that is tantamount to tax robbery”.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi on Friday, Mr. Sudhakaran said the Left Democratic Front government had given in to Congress agitations against K-Rail and the proposal to raise the pension age. It would be forced to withdraw the fuel cess. The Congress would intensify its agitation against fuel, water, power and liquor price hike.

“The State is being stifled by the adamant attitude of the Chief Minister. All sectors of society have been affected by this Budget,” Mr. Sudhakaran said, adding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to withdraw the excess liability imposed on the people.

“The Congress will intensify the protest against the Budget decisions... I urge the people not to pay the increased fuel cess amount. We will protect those who face issues due to non-payment of cess,” the Congress leader said.

On CAG report

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said in Kottayam that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report that the State’s uncollected revenue till March 31, 2021 stood at ₹21,797.86 crore validated the United Democratic Front (UDF) stance that the LDF government’s tax administration failed. “Check-posts have become avenues of corruption. Tax enforcement was, at best, lackadaisical. The administration failed to collect tax and lease dues owed to the State,” he said.

(with input from PTI)