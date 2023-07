July 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government should directly carry out important responsibilities, including collection of individual data and asset mapping, rather than outsourcing it to organisations such as Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), said M. Murali, State chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Organisation, on Tuesday. He demanded that the government withdraw the orders already issued in this regard.