Don’t need MT to tell us about Marxism, says G. Sudhakaran

January 16, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran has slammed Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair who recently criticised power politics and personality cults.

Speaking at a dharna organised by the Kerala Private School Management Association here on Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said there was no need for MT to tell us about Marxism. He lashed out at the literary figures who came out supporting MT’s statements by terming it “cowardice”.

“The LDF has taken a historical stance on people’s issues. Whether in Opposition or government, we will organise protests for people’s rights. E.M.S. Namboodiripad endorsed both struggle and governance. EMS meant that attaining power alone would not solve the problems faced by people. That is Marxism. There is no need for MT to tell us about it,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

MT speaking during the opening of the seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on January 11, had come down heavily on “ritualistic worship” of political leaders in power while recalling the positions taken against it by EMS. He made the remarks in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In the following days, several writers including M. Mukundan had come up with supporting arguments.

Mr. Sudhakaran asked why literary figures had not spoken about this before. “When MT said certain things, some literary figures are following the suit. They are simply showing off. They lack sincerity. Disputes exist, even among Ministers, on whether MT has spoken about an individual or a group. MT has spoken to the people,” the CPI (M) leader said, adding that the debate based on MT’s statements was “immature”.

