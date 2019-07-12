Don’t consider local needs for NOC: HC

The State government need not consider the local educational need or saturation of educational institutions while considering the applications of CBSE, ICSE and private schools for No Objection Certificates, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held.

The bench passed the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the State government against an order of the Single Judge, which held that the assessment of the educational need was only for the purpose of completing the government or local authority to establish schools and not as a precondition for establishing such school.

The Bench, which consisted of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice V.G. Arun, had also considered the over 300 appeals filed by private schools, including minority educational institutions, while passing the order.

The Division Bench held that the “minority institutions carrying on elementary education are saved from the application of the Right to Education Act, 2009. But even they have to get affiliations from recognised boards of examinations and comply with the terms of the affiliating body/board.”

The minority institutions, the court directed, too have to be affiliated to one recognised body or other.

The Bench made it clear that the State could prescribe conditions under the RTE Act, which are not “onerous, impractical of arbitrary and without diluting the Schedule under Section 19, in public interest.”

The non-minority institutions, even if confined to elementary education, are required to comply with the provisions of the Act, the court said.