Don’t abandon habit of reading, Kerala Minister tells children

April 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Though Google is most children’s encyclopedia today, they should not abandon the habit of reading, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said. She was speaking after inaugurating the State Central Library’s 39th Summer School camp for children here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said that besides fostering creativity, reading creates strong foundations and leads to the development of imagination, thus enabling one to create an individual identity.

“Curiosity is important in children. They should be curious about everything in the world. By participating in the Summer School and interacting closely with other children for a month, their personality will develop and they will build close friendships. Bonds of friendship created in this age last a lifetime,” said the Minister. She urged the children to develop empathy and consideration for others.

The Minister said one can learn more outside the classroom than within. “Children also experience stress as part of their studies. This has doubled in recent years. Summer vacation classes help alleviate some of this stress,” she said.

At the camp, the children will also get to meet a number of people who are renowned in their own fields.

Summer School includes classes, interactions, discussions and cultural programmes. Minister for Health Veena George, poet Murukan Kattakada, former national volleyball player P.R. Sreedevi, writer Khyrunnisa A., and dancer Neena Prasad will be among those interacting with the children as part of the camp. More than a 100 children are taking part in the camp, which will conclude on May 12.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function.