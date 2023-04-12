ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t abandon habit of reading, Kerala Minister tells children

April 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More than 100 children take part in Summer School camp at State Central Library

The Hindu Bureau

Children enjoy themselves during Summer School camp at State Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though Google is most children’s encyclopedia today, they should not abandon the habit of reading, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said. She was speaking after inaugurating the State Central Library’s 39th Summer School camp for children here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said that besides fostering creativity, reading creates strong foundations and leads to the development of imagination, thus enabling one to create an individual identity.

“Curiosity is important in children. They should be curious about everything in the world. By participating in the Summer School and interacting closely with other children for a month, their personality will develop and they will build close friendships. Bonds of friendship created in this age last a lifetime,” said the Minister. She urged the children to develop empathy and consideration for others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said one can learn more outside the classroom than within. “Children also experience stress as part of their studies. This has doubled in recent years. Summer vacation classes help alleviate some of this stress,” she said.

At the camp, the children will also get to meet a number of people who are renowned in their own fields.

Summer School includes classes, interactions, discussions and cultural programmes. Minister for Health Veena George, poet Murukan Kattakada, former national volleyball player P.R. Sreedevi, writer Khyrunnisa A., and dancer Neena Prasad will be among those interacting with the children as part of the camp. More than a 100 children are taking part in the camp, which will conclude on May 12.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US