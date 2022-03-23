Domestic workers observe National Protest Day

Legislation for regulation of work, rights sought

Domestic workers under the umbrella of the SEWA Union observed a National Protest Day in front of the Accountant General’s ’s Office here on Wednesday. The day was observed by the National Platform of Domestic Workers, an alliance of Central trade unions and member-based organisations.

The dharna sought a comprehensive legislation for regulation of work and rights of domestic workers. It pressed for the withdrawal of the labour codes, particularly the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code that, they allege, excludes the organised sector, particularly domestic workers. Other demands raised included increasing the minimum wages and implementation of ESI, PF and other social security projects.

SEWA State general secretary Sonia George who inaugurated the dharna said domestic workers formed a chunk of the unorganised workforce and provided an indispensable service to society, as evident from the rising number of domestic workers and those requiring their services.

However, they continued to face insecure job conditions. As the house of an employer of a domestic worker was not recognised as a workplace, they were denied the workers’ rights. The workers were paid as per the employers’ wishes, lacked fixed job hours, faced job insecurity, and did not get social security benefits, said Ms. George.

The dharna expressed solidarity with the two-day general strike called by Central trade unions. SEWA State committee member Seeta Dasan presided.