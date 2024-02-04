ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic flights of Air India to fly out from Thiruvananthapuram airport T-1 starting Feb. 7

February 04, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

All domestic flights of Air India which are operating from the international terminal (T-2) of Thiruvananthapuram airport will be operating from the domestic terminal (T-1) at Shangumugham with effect from midnight on February 7. 

At present, New Delhi and Mumbai services of Air India are operating from T-2 International Terminal (T-2) at Chackai. All these services will be operating from domestic terminal T-1 at Shangumugham from February 7. These services will depart and arrive at T-1.

There is no change in the timing of the services. Services by other airlines will continue as at present, according to a release issued by the airport here on Sunday. To learn more details, contact the numbers: 8714601843 and 8714645030.

