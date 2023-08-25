HamberMenu
Domestic dispute: infant taken to hospital

August 25, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-day-old infant was taken to the SAT Hospital in the capital following a dispute between the parents in the Medical College police station limits on Thursday night. Hospital authorities said the child was under observation.

The Medical College police said they spotted a crowd on the road and made enquiries. They were told about a domestic dispute between the couple and that the infant had fallen down. The man was drunk and had injuries, though it was not clear how he sustained them.

The woman, the infant, and an older child were sent to SAT Hospital, while the man was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital from where he was discharged later.

The woman told the police and the hospital authorities that the infant slipped from her hands during the dispute with her husband. There were allegations that the man had thrown the child on the floor, but this was yet to be confirmed, the police said.

No complaint had been received in the matter and no arrest made, the police said. SAT Hospital authorities said the condition of the child was not serious.

