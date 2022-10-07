Authorities intervene to help domestic abuse victim

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 07, 2022 21:14 IST

The intervention of authorities on Friday made possible for a woman and child to enter their house after spending over 16 hours outside.

The young mother and her five-year-old son were locked out of their house on Thursday evening by her mother-in-law, forcing them to spend an entire night in the sit-out. According to the woman, she was facing domestic abuse for a long time and when she returned home after picking her son from school on Thursday, she found the gate locked. It was the neighbours who helped her to enter the compound at night and despite repeated requests, the mother-in-law refused to open the door.

Representatives of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Kerala State Women’s Commission had visited the house and the issue was resolved in the presence of police.

