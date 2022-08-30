Dolphin carcass washes ashore at Mariyanad

The 20-year-old mammal is suspected to be of the humpback species

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 30, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A dolphin carcass that washed ashore at Mariyanad in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carcass of an 8-foot adult dolphin was washed ashore at the Mariyanad beach in Kadinamkulam on Tuesday.

The dead dolphin was spotted by local residents at Arattumukku around 8 a.m. They then alerted the Anchuthengu coastal police. The carcass was later handed over to the Forest department that initiated measures to dispose of it.

According to Palode range forest officer S. Remya, the aquatic mammal that belongs to Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act is estimated to have been nearly 20 years old. It weighed around 300 kg and was 250-cm long. The carcass was over a day old and was in the initial stages of putrefaction. It is believed to have belonged to the humpback species of dolphin.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the post-mortem examination, the carcass was buried in the Kadinamkulam grama panchayat. Samples collected from the body were sent for further examination to detect the actual cause of death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app