Dogs found dead, case registered

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the death of four dogs, including a pet animal, suspected to be due to poisoning.

While three street dogs were found dead on the Chirakkulam road in Vanchiyoor during the early hours of Thursday, the pet dog died after consuming food that was found lying on the roadside when it accompanied its owner for a morning walk.

Strengthening the possibility of the dogs being poisoned, CCTV footage showed an unidentified person placing a packet of food on the road around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and fleeing in a car.

According to the police, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by People for Animals (PfA), an animal rights non-governmental organisation. The results of the post-mortem examinations were awaited to ascertain poisoning, an official said.