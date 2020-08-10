Dogged search continues as fatalities rise to 43

Search operation on at the landslip-hit area at Pettimudy, near Rajamala, in Idukki district on Sunday. Bad weather conditions hampered the works on the second day after the landslip.

IDUKKI

10 August 2020 00:04 IST

23 still missing at Pettimudy; drones and dog squads join NDRF search operations

With the recovery of 17 more bodies from the landslip-hit estate area of Pettimudy, near Rajamala, on Sunday, the number of fatalities has gone up to 43. As per official sources, 23 people are still missing in the spot where a major landslip on Thursday buried four estate lanes (living quarters of estate workers).

Despite rain and mist hampering the search operation in the hilly terrain, efforts to drain water from the area began on Sunday. Around 200 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) searched the nearly three-acre area which had come under debris.

Seven earthmovers were engaged for the search operation, but manoeuvring them on the waterlogged terrain proved difficult.

A dog squad of the district police joined the search operation.

Two sniffer dogs helped trace many bodies from the accident site. Drones were also used to search the area widely. Eight bodies were found in a nearby stream to which the torrent of water from the landslip had joined.

All the recovered bodies are being buried in a mass burial site at Pettimudy.

A team of doctors are camping in the area and a mobile mortuary has been set up to conduct autopsies.

Forest staff missing

Forest Minister K. Raju who visited the spot said six Forest Department staff from the estate lanes were missing and the bodies of two staff had been recovered. He promised assistance to the families of the victims. Adverse climate and lack of electricity had hampered the search operation during night. District Collector H. Dinesan said the search would continue in the coming days. “The area is muddy and with rain continuing, search operation is difficult,” he said.