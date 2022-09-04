Dog rescued from Kaniampuzha river

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 04, 2022 22:09 IST

The dog rescued jointly by personnel of Water Metro and Fire and Rescue Services from Kaniampuzha in the city on Sunday.
A dog was rescued from the Kaniampuzha river at Vyttila on Sunday by personnel of the Water Metro and the Fire and Rescue Services. “We saw the dog that could have been washed down the river, struggling to swim towards the land. The Fire and Rescue personnel were contacted, following which the rescue personnel jointly helped bring it on board a Water Metro ferry, thus saving its life,” said official sources.

