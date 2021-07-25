Dog dragged along road in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

25 July 2021 22:57 IST

In yet another instance of animal brutality, a 10 seconds-long footage of a dog that was tied behind a car being dragged along the road emerged from Ayarkunnam, near Kottayam, on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts suggested the incident took place along the Ayarkunnam-Lakattoor road around 6.50 a.m. According to them, a rope was tied around the neck of the dog and it was being brutally dragged along the road.

The locals who witnessed the incident tried to chase down the speeding vehicle though to no avail.

Later, they collected a video footage of the incident from a CCTV installed at a library near Chennamattom and another house near the location.

The local police too were alerted though no complaints were lodged.

The identity of the person who drove the vehicle and whereabouts of the animal were yet to be ascertained. The Ayarkunnam police was yet to register a case .

A similar incident reported from Manjali in Ernakulam district late last year had triggered an uproar across the country, forcing the police to book the culprit and book him under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.