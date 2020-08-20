Docuscape Online Film Festival from today

29 films will be screened on www.idsffk.in from 4 p.m.

The eight-day Docuscape Online Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will begin on Friday. Twenty-nine films will be screened online over eight days, the organisers said.

Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan will inaugurate the festival online at 4 p.m. on www.idsffk.in. Amina directed by Turkish filmmaker Kivilcim Akay, which tells the story of an African immigrant woman in Turkey, is the opening film.

The live streaming of the inauguration will be available on facebook/iffklive.

The festival features six films in the International Non-Fiction and one film in the International Fiction categories. Award-winning films screened in previous editions of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) are being screened under the Indian section with six films in the non-fiction and five films in the fiction categories.

Four films will be screened in the campus section and six in the animation films category. That Cloud Never Left by Yashaswini Raghunandan will be the closing film.

Every day, the scheduled films will run for a period of 24 hours starting at 4 p.m. on www.idsffk.in. A live discussion ‘In Conversation’ featuring filmmakers will be held at 4 p.m. on all days.

Registered delegates can participate in the festival through the website www.idsffk.in or by downloading the IFFK Mobile app via Google Play Store.

Free registration

For free registration, visit www.idsffk.in.

Four films that received the award for the best campus film in the previous editions of the IDSFFK will be screened on August 23. They include the 2017 award-winning film Rooms by Sangeet Unni; Ida by Gokul R. Nadh and Orukkam by Sankar G. that won the award in 2018 and the 2019 award winner Prathichaya by Gayathri Sasiprakash.