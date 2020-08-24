Docuscape fete get overwhelming response

8,000 worldwide watched the online film festival in past four days

Over 8,000 viewers from across the world have watched the Docuscape Online Film Festival being organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The festival has been on for the past four days. Academy secretary C. Ajoy said the 10 documentaries and short films screened over these days were watched by 8,069 viewers as per the reports of the video streaming platform.

Most of the viewers have watched through their mobile phone. The viewers came from Europe, Middle East, US, UK, Australia and South East Asia. The festival, which will go on till August 28, is showcasing award-winning documentaries and short films screened at the previous editions of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK), organised by the academy.

A total of 29 works, including 14 documentaries, five short films, four campus films, and six animation films, are being screened as part of the festival.

Those interested can login/sign up using the registration link in the website www.idsffk.in / https://registration.iffk.in to watch the films. Registration is free. Each day will have a set of documentaries and short films of around two hours, which will run for a period of 24 hours starting from 4 p.m.

Registered delegates may choose to watch the films of their choice any time within 24 hours. There will be live interaction with the directors at 4 p.m. on the following day.