Documentation submission camps for tea farmers

The Tea Board is organising documentation submission camps for small-scale tea farmers in Wayanad district for availing financial assistance under Central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan ) from Monday.

The camp for farmers of Vythiri taluk will be held at Achoor Tea factory and Karshakasree Small-scale Tea Farmers Society office at Vaduvanchal on Monday.

Camps for farmers from Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavadi taluks will be held at Wayanad Organic Green Tea Factory at Karadippara on Tuesday and WAM Tea Factory at Karimony and Peria Peak Tea Factory on Wednesday.

Farmers should be report with copies of Aadhaar card, smart card issued by the board, bank details, PAN card and phone number, board officials said in a release. For details, contact 75618-32790.