Documentary on silver jubilee of Kerala Women’s Commission released

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Women’s Commission will broad-base its activities to make it more democratic in nature, chairperson P. Sathidevi said here on Monday. Addressing a function organised to release a documentary on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the commission, she said it was important for the younger generation to understand and analyse the discriminatory attitudes towards women still prevalent in society. Chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith released the documentary. He presented a memento to filmmaker Vidhu Vincent who directed the documentary.