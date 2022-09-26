Documentary on silver jubilee of Kerala Women’s Commission released

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram
September 26, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Women’s Commission will broad-base its activities to make it more democratic in nature, chairperson P. Sathidevi said here on Monday. Addressing a function organised to release a documentary on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations of the commission, she said it was important for the younger generation to understand and analyse the discriminatory attitudes towards women still prevalent in society. Chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith released the documentary. He presented a memento to filmmaker Vidhu Vincent who directed the documentary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app