Documentary on former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair previewed

February 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A preview of Nilaavinte Nerariyaan, a documentary on G. Madhavan Nair, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the space programme, was held here on Thursday.

ISRO chairman S. Somanath, Dr. Madhavan Nair and senior ISRO officials were present at the preview held at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiyamala.

The 40-minute documentary, which covers major developments in India’s space programme during the career of Dr. Madhavan Nair, including the Chandrayaan-1 moon mission, is directed by Kanjirampara Ravi, a former ISRO employee. The work also has an alternative English title, Life Sans Boundaries.

Jeevan Chacka has edited the work while Aswin S. R. handled the camera. Narration is by Bimal Das.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan and former VSSC director M. Chandradathan, attended the preview.

Mr. Ravi has directed six other documentaries including two on Carnatic musician Parassala B. Ponnammal and Gandhian Gopinathan Nair.